Analysts Set Catalent (CTLT) Target Price at $46.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Catalent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 2,021.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Catalent by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Catalent by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Catalent has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.47 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

