Analysts Set Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.88. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 8.29%. analysts expect that Ciner Resources will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ciner Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ciner Resources by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ciner Resources by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ciner Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

