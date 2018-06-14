Analysts Set DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Target Price at $59.56

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

A number of research firms have commented on DCT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

DCT Industrial Trust traded up $0.25, hitting $67.01, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 46,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,407. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.87. DCT Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,032,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

