Analysts Offer Predictions for Gap Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a report released on Friday, May 25th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of GAP to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

GAP opened at $32.23 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. GAP has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $15,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,702,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,201,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $2,526,764.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,693 shares of company stock worth $34,454,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GAP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,542,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,689,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,231,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,314 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,739,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $604,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,639 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

