Pentair PLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pentair from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. 1,332,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. Pentair has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pentair by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

