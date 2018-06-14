Analysts Set Geopark (GPRK) Price Target at $18.25

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Geopark in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geopark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geopark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Geopark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Geopark in a report on Friday, May 18th.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $17.09 on Monday. Geopark has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.41). Geopark had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. equities analysts predict that Geopark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Geopark during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geopark by 122.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Geopark during the first quarter valued at $177,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Geopark by 184.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Geopark during the first quarter valued at $8,658,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geopark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

