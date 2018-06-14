Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Price Target at $55.60

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL remained flat at $$49.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $25,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $33,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,777 shares of company stock worth $2,629,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

