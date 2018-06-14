Analysts Set OptiNose (OPTN) Price Target at $29.25

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OptiNose opened at $23.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. analysts predict that OptiNose will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $93,903.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

