Analysts Set Rightmove Plc (RMV) Price Target at $4,369.38

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,369.38 ($58.17).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 4,400 ($58.58) to GBX 4,500 ($59.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.57) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,305 ($70.63) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Rightmove traded up GBX 74 ($0.99), hitting GBX 5,138 ($68.41), during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 3,846 ($51.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,595 ($61.18).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

