Analysts Set Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Target Price at $20.16

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRX. JPMorgan Chase set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 7,066,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,826,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,136,629 shares of company stock valued at $110,029,937. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl traded down $0.11, reaching $21.92, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,277,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,426,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.35. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

