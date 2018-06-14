Analyzing WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) & Bodycote (BYPLF)

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

This table compares WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WARTSILA OYJ/ADR 7.78% 17.41% 7.12% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and Bodycote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WARTSILA OYJ/ADR $5.56 billion 2.31 $434.03 million $0.15 29.00 Bodycote $814.32 million 2.99 N/A N/A N/A

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bodycote.

Dividends

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bodycote does not pay a dividend. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and Bodycote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WARTSILA OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bodycote 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR beats Bodycote on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; seismic, rig tensioning, CNG, and high pressure air and gas compressors; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies. It also provides electric propulsion and drives; power generation and distribution systems; navigation, automation, and communication systems; dynamic positioning, safety, and security solutions; and entertainment systems. In addition, the company offers dual fuel, diesel, and low-speed engines, as well as generating sets and auxiliary systems; architectural lighting, audio, broadcast, digital signage, dynamic lighting, and LED display systems; exhaust gas cleaning systems; single stage desalination systems and multi stage flash evaporators; and gas cargo handling, gas recovery, LNG, fuel gas handling, and tank control systems. Further, it provides inert gas systems; hybrid and integrated solutions; gears, propellers, propulsion control systems, rudders, thrusters, and waterjets; shaft generator and shore connection systems; centrifugal, deepwell, firefight, seawater lift, and gas fuel pumps, as well as pump room systems and valves; sonars and naval acoustics; and wet and dry products, as well as designs ferry, fishing, merchant, offshore, tug, and other vessels. Additionally, the company offers electrical and automation, 2 and 4-stroke engine, environmental, seal and bearing, hydro and tidal, industrial, propulsion, and other services. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, special vessel, and navy segments. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include specialized plasma spray, high velocity oxygen fuel, and thermo-chemically formed coatings to enhance wear resistance. It serves aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, and general industrial markets. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.