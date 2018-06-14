Analyzing Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Houlihan Lokey and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fidus Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus price target of $49.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Fidus Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $963.36 million 3.47 $172.28 million $2.39 20.93 Fidus Investment $68.61 million 5.07 $43.95 million $1.43 9.94

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 17.88% 19.69% 13.04% Fidus Investment 70.01% 8.84% 5.45%

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Fidus Investment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The company's Financial Restructuring segment advises creditors and debtors in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation on plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; litigation support and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. Its Financial Advisory segment provides valuations of various assets and liabilities, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. The company's financial advisory services also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and strategic consulting services and dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments. The Company typically invests in mezzanine debt, which includes senior subordinated notes and junior secured loans. The Company structures some of its debt investments as senior secured or unitranche loans. The Company’s equity securities typically consist of either a direct minority equity investment in common or preferred stock or membership/partnership interests of a portfolio company, or it may receive warrants to buy a minority equity interest in a portfolio company in connection with a debt investment. Its investment activities are managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, its investment advisor.

