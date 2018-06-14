Analyzing HAVAS (HAVSF) and WPP (WPP)

HAVAS (OTCMKTS: HAVSF) and WPP (NYSE:WPP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HAVAS and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAVAS N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HAVAS has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HAVAS does not pay a dividend. WPP pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HAVAS and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAVAS 0 1 0 0 2.00 WPP 4 7 0 0 1.64

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HAVAS and WPP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAVAS $2.52 billion 1.79 N/A N/A N/A WPP $19.67 billion 1.05 $2.34 billion $7.76 10.54

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than HAVAS.

Summary

WPP beats HAVAS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HAVAS Company Profile

Havas SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, media, and digital services worldwide. It offers brand strategy, consulting, advertising, and brand content; media planning and buying; corporate, financial, and human resource communication; direct, relational, promotional, and interactive marketing; content creation; marketing and design; sports marketing; and healthcare communication services. The company was formerly known as Havas Advertising and changed its name to Havas SA in 2002. Havas SA was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France. Havas SA is a subsidiary of Vivendi SA.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services. The Data Investment Management segment offers brand, consumer, media, and marketplace insight services. The Public Relations & Public Affairs segment provides corporate, consumer, financial, and brand-building services. The Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications segment is involved in branding and identity; healthcare communications; and direct, digital, promotional, and relationship marketing activities. This segment also offers specialist communications services, such as custom media and multicultural marketing; event, sports, youth, and entertainment marketing; corporate and business-to-business; and media, technology, and production services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

