Financial Survey: BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) versus Leucadia National (LUK)

BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE: BRFS) and Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BRF S.A. common stock and Leucadia National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF S.A. common stock -2.96% -1.81% -0.46% Leucadia National 0.45% 4.80% 1.04%

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BRF S.A. common stock does not pay a dividend. Leucadia National pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRF S.A. common stock has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of BRF S.A. common stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Leucadia National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF S.A. common stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRF S.A. common stock and Leucadia National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRF S.A. common stock $10.48 billion 0.45 -$352.53 million ($0.16) -36.56 Leucadia National $11.44 billion 0.71 $171.72 million $1.65 14.22

Leucadia National has higher revenue and earnings than BRF S.A. common stock. BRF S.A. common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leucadia National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BRF S.A. common stock has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leucadia National has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BRF S.A. common stock and Leucadia National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF S.A. common stock 0 5 0 0 2.00 Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRF S.A. common stock currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.58%. Given BRF S.A. common stock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRF S.A. common stock is more favorable than Leucadia National.

Summary

Leucadia National beats BRF S.A. common stock on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRF S.A. common stock Company Profile

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Perdix, Paty, Bocatti, Vienissima, Dánica, Confidence, Speedy Polo, Banvit, and Hilal brands. It serves supermarkets, retail stores, wholesalers, food services, and other institutional customers. BRF S.A. operates primarily in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Itajaí, Brazil.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services. The company also provides online foreign exchange trading, contract for difference trading, spread betting, and related services. In addition, it develops and owns residential and mixed-use real estate properties in California, New York, Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, and Maine; provides capital solutions, investment sales advisory, and mortgage servicing for multifamily and commercial properties; and purchases automobile installment contracts, as well as owns and manages a portfolio of leases on used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Further, it processes and markets fresh and chilled boxed beef, ground beef, beef by-products, consumer-ready beef and pork, and wet blue leather; oil and gas properties in the Bakken Shale oil field in North Dakota and Montana, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Wyoming; owns and operates 28 automobile dealerships; offers fixed wireless broadband services in Italy; manufactures and markets plastic netting and wood products; and mines gold and silver ores. The company was formerly known as Talcott National Corp. and changed its name to Leucadia National Corporation in June 1980. Leucadia National Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

