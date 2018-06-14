Financial Comparison: Restaurant Brands International (QSR) & Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Noodles & Co does not pay a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Co and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Co -3.16% -0.66% -0.13% Restaurant Brands International 12.66% 26.99% 5.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Noodles & Co and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Co 1 5 2 0 2.13 Restaurant Brands International 0 3 14 0 2.82

Noodles & Co currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 40.41%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $71.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Noodles & Co.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Co and Restaurant Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Co $456.49 million 0.87 -$37.48 million ($0.02) -482.50 Restaurant Brands International $4.58 billion 3.28 $648.80 million $2.10 28.65

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Co. Noodles & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Noodles & Co has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Noodles & Co on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,748 TH restaurants, 16,767 BK restaurants, and 2,892 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

