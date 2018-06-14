Analyzing The Providence Service (PRSC) & DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY)

The Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) and DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Providence Service and DSV AS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.62 billion 0.61 $53.36 million $1.65 46.33 DSV AS/ADR $11.37 billion 1.41 $452.81 million $1.40 30.43

DSV AS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than The Providence Service. DSV AS/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Providence Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Providence Service and DSV AS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service 3.13% 8.39% 3.71% DSV AS/ADR 3.99% 24.44% 8.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Providence Service and DSV AS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 DSV AS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Providence Service currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.36%. Given The Providence Service’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Providence Service is more favorable than DSV AS/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of The Providence Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DSV AS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of The Providence Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DSV AS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. The Providence Service does not pay a dividend. DSV AS/ADR pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

The Providence Service has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV AS/ADR has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Providence Service beats DSV AS/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The WD Services segment offers workforce development and offender rehabilitation services, including employment preparation and placement, apprenticeship and training, youth community service programs, and other health related services to clients on behalf of governmental and private entities. This segment serves disabled, unemployed, and individuals seeking new skills, as well as individuals that are coping with medical illnesses, newly graduated from educational institutions, and being released from incarceration. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three divisions: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-up and delivery, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, cargo insurance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

