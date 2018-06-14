ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS delivered strong results for first-quarter 2018, wherein both the top and bottom lines fared better than the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. Increasing demand for simulation particularly from industries like energy bodes well for ANSYS. We believe that robust product portfolio, expanding total addressable market improving enterprise penetration, collaborations with leading vendors, and strong balance sheet are the catalysts.The buyout of 3DSIM will help ANSYS to foray into 3D metal printing and access the industry's only complete additive manufacturing simulation workflow. Acquisitions like 3DSIM and OPTIS are not only enabling ANSYS to bring innovative solutions to the market but are also aiding it to enhance foothold in the competitive simulations market. However, its margin is expected to remain under pressure as ANSYS continues to invest on product development.”

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 405,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,492. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.04. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $178.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $136,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $199,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,769 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 28,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in ANSYS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANSYS (ANSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.