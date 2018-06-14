Antero Resources (AR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.62 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Antero Resources traded down $0.40, reaching $19.76, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,290. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.54 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $47,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 11,620,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,674,000 after buying an additional 821,751 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,493,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 815,912 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,163,000 after buying an additional 741,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 443.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 713,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

