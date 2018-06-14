Apache (APA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

APA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. 3,793,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,163. Apache has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apache will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Apache by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

