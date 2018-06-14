Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Apartment Investment and Management opened at $40.77 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.11%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $54,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 182 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

