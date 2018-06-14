Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.05 Million

Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to report $247.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $249.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $979.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $938.30 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $996.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $962.42 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $247.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $54,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,351,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9,850.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 599,208 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,667,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 623,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 475,057 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management traded up $1.03, reaching $40.82, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 938,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,519. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 182 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.