Apex Achieves Market Cap of $38.73 Million (CRYPTO:CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Apex has a total market cap of $38.73 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges including Lbank and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00618170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00222780 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00044907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00095449 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,733,104 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.