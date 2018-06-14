Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) CFO Purchases $20,288.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) CFO Jai Agarwal bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.36 per share, for a total transaction of $20,288.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jai Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

On Monday, May 21st, Jai Agarwal acquired 3,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00.

NYSE:ARI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 789,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,665. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 42.65 and a quick ratio of 42.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 73.47% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.