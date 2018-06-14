APX (APX) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,265.00

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. APX has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $3,265.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APX token can now be bought for $6.36 or 0.00095933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APX has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00614632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00226521 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00044997 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00095628 BTC.

APX Token Profile

APX was first traded on April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures.

Buying and Selling APX

APX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.