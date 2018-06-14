ARbit Market Capitalization Achieves $23,371.00 (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, ARbit has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARbit has a total market cap of $23,371.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARbit alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About ARbit

ARB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 8,203,320 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit.

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.