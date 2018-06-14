ArcelorMittal (MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 51,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MT traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 3,525,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.38.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.38 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.63%. equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $280.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

