Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) to report sales of $15.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.55 billion and the highest is $15.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland posted sales of $14.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $63.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 billion to $65.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $63.23 billion to $67.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.30 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Vertical Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.72 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stephens raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.64 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

ADM opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.01. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $934,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,872,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

