ArcticCoin (ARC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, YoBit and Livecoin. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051753 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2016. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org.

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

