Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ardmore Shipping earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.6897423698345 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $261.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.94. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.