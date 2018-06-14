Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,936,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 837% from the previous session’s volume of 313,444 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.40.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $662.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 12.86.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 5.12%. equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 218,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 715,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $14,627,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.