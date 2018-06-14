ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Position Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 578,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT traded down $0.16, hitting $22.92, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 437,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $27.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 53.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $54.21 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.02%.

Several analysts have commented on ARR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

