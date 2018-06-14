Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Position Lowered by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,418. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

