Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Pfizer traded down $0.06, reaching $36.16, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 18,934,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

