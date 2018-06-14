Ashland Inc. (ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $993.97 Million

Brokerages expect Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $993.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $971.11 million. Ashland posted sales of $870.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Ashland had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ashland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $117,493.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,087.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland traded up $0.18, hitting $78.41, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 546,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,936. Ashland has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

