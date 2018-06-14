At Home Group (HOME) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $284-287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.98 million.At Home Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.27.

At Home Group traded up $0.13, reaching $38.27, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 948,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,200. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. At Home Group has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. equities analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Valerie Davisson sold 37,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,329,362.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Jane Broussard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,852,248 shares of company stock worth $231,140,166. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

