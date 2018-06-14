At Home Group Inc (HOME) Insider Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) insider Mary Jane Broussard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in At Home Group by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in At Home Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Bank of America raised their price target on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

