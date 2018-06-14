Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc (HOME) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) insider Becky Kay Haislip sold 3,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Becky Kay Haislip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get At Home Group alerts:

On Friday, April 6th, Becky Kay Haislip sold 10,000 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.27. 948,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in At Home Group by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,509,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.