Peel Hunt Boosts Atalaya Mining (ATYM) Price Target to GBX 300

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 255 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.99) in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock remained flat at $GBX 256.50 ($3.41) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,824. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of £164 ($218.35).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Spain. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

