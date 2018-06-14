Analyzing Atlantic Coast Financial (ACFC) and E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

Atlantic Coast Financial (NASDAQ: ACFC) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Atlantic Coast Financial alerts:

This table compares Atlantic Coast Financial and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Coast Financial 7.51% 5.91% 0.57% E*TRADE Financial 28.40% 11.64% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Coast Financial and E*TRADE Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Coast Financial $41.36 million 4.09 $3.16 million $0.34 32.03 E*TRADE Financial $2.37 billion 7.24 $614.00 million $2.19 29.63

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Coast Financial. E*TRADE Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Coast Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Atlantic Coast Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Atlantic Coast Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlantic Coast Financial and E*TRADE Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Coast Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 E*TRADE Financial 0 2 15 1 2.94

Atlantic Coast Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.95%. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus target price of $61.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Atlantic Coast Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Coast Financial has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Atlantic Coast Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Coast Financial Company Profile

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Coast Bank that provides various banking services to individual and business customers primarily in Northeast Florida, Central Florida, and Southeast Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, money market demand, time deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers one-to four-family residential first and second mortgage, home-equity, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family real estate, commercial business, and automobile and other consumer loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 10 full-service branch offices and 4 lending offices. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coast Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coast Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.