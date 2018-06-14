Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $2.54

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial set a $10.00 price target on Atossa Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on Atossa Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.15. equities research analysts anticipate that Atossa Genetics Inc will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.