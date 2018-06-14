AudioCoin (ADC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 35% against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $962.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00386175 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004099 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00073550 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 895,712,189 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

