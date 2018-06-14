Authorship Reaches Market Capitalization of $874,500.00 (CRYPTO:ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. Authorship has a market capitalization of $874,500.00 and $21,361.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Authorship has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00614665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00223755 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096599 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,970,428 tokens. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

