Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

In related news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $48,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,744. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 915.18 and a beta of 1.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

