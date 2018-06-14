Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. They presently have a C$12.25 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR remained flat at $C$10.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

