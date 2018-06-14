Wedbush Cuts AutoZone (AZO) Price Target to $680.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $750.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2018 earnings at $17.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $14.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $20.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $54.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $57.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $820.00 to $790.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $730.18.

AutoZone traded up $0.16, hitting $682.99, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 293,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $491.13 and a 1-year high of $797.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.44 EPS. research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 49.87 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Brooks purchased 162 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $607.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,413.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $291,129,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,415,000 after purchasing an additional 318,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,902,000 after purchasing an additional 165,885 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $101,122,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

