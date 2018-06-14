Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Douglas H. Brooks acquired 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $607.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,413.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $686.36. 4,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $491.13 and a 1-year high of $797.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.44 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised AutoZone to a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $730.18.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

