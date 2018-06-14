Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 64,927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.