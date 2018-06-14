Avnet (AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to post sales of $4.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.83 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $18.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $19.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of Avnet opened at $39.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.