Avnet (AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avnet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet traded up $0.24, reaching $39.55, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

