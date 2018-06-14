Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Share Price

Media stories about Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avnet earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1299966560046 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Avnet opened at $39.64 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

